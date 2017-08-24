Watford finalise deal for Andre Carrillo

Watford are expected to announce a deal to sign Peruvian international Andre Carrillo today. The Hornets will sign Carrillo to a four-year contract for a fee of around 12 million euros from Benfica.





Carrillo has been tracked by Watford for other two years, back when the 5 foot 11 winger was playing for Sporting Lisbon. The 26-year-old has impressed sufficiently at Benfica since his move to the club and Watford will be delighted to have wrapped up a deal for the player.



Carrillo is comfortable playing on either wing, as a second striker or forward and will be hoping that a move to Watford will boost his prospects of appearing for Peru should the country qualify for next year's World Cup hosted in Russia.



Carrillo pen a contract worth a reported £100,000 per week and double his salary that he receives from Benfica with the completion of the move.



Watford will conclude their business on the transfer market with the arrival of Carrillo, a week before the transfer window ends.

