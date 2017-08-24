Sergi Samper to make Las Palmas move

Spanish midfielder Sergi Samper will finalise a move from Barcelona to Las Palmas today. The highly rated player will put pen to paper on a one-year loan contract with the Gran Canaria side, with the option to extend to a permanent deal.





Sergi Samper spent last season playing on loan at Tony Adams' Granada, returned to Barcelona and has been told by the club's staff that he is surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp.



Las Palmas have agreed on a fee with Barca for Samper, believed to be in the region of 5.5 million euros, giving the Catalan side the option of re-signing Samper in two years time for 10 million euros.



Samper is expected to agree on a deal today, with the deal to go through before the weekend.



Barcelona are in the midst of a reorg of their club's squad, selling at least four of their squad, with new manager Ernesto Valverde looking to compensate for the loss of Neymar with a new batch of players.

