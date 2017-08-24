Stoke City, Liverpool chasing Bjorn Engels

Premier League duo Stoke City and Liverpool both want to sign Club Brugge centre-back Bjorn Engels . The 22-year-old Belgian is very highly rated in his homeland and is expected to push for full international honours in the near future.





Stoke City scouts have been tracking Engels for some time and are confident that a deal can be wrapped up before the end of the transfer window next week, whilst Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have also indicated that they are now interested in the talented defender. Club Brugge have quoted a 15 million euro asking price for the centre-back.



Engels has been a regular first-team player at Club Brugge since bursting on the scene in 2013-14 and is now hoping a move to England will boost his profile and force the likes of Jan Vertongen out of the Belgium international side.



Engels will be offered week in week out football at Stoke, but Liverpool are certain to offer a more attractive option as they seek to add defensive reinforcements before the end of the transfer window.

