Everton, Newcastle table offers for Dennis Praet

Everton and Newcastle United have had offers rejected for Belgian international attacking midfielder Dennis Praet . The 23-year-old Sampdoria star has also caught the eye of several Italian teams, with AC Milan rumoured to have made an enquiry for the player.





Praet made a move to Sampdoria from Anderlecht in 2016 and has since gone on to represent the Serie A side in the first-team and has impressed. The player, who has 1 cap to his name, is a part of Belgium's golden youth generation and is yet another player to have come through the ranks desperate for international recognition.



Everton have had a £15 million bid turned down whilst Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United are still locked in talks with Sampdoria regarding a permanent move for Praet. Sampdoria are open to a loan deal to the Premier League side.



Praet has three years remaining on his contract with the Genovese side and is happy in Italy but wants to prove himself in England as it is closer to his family in Belgium.

