Juventus chasing Ricardo Pereira

Juventus are to make a move for Ricardo Pereira from Porto this week, with the impressive full-back to seal a 15 million euro transfer to the Serie A giants. Having spent two seasons on loan in France with Nice, Pereira has caught the eye of some of Europe's top clubs.





The 23-year-old Lisbon-born defender forced his way into Porto's first team back in 2013, before being allowed to join Nice on loan for two years where he has impressed Juventus' scouts and the Turin side are now to set to complete a dream move for Ricardo.



Pereira has made his first appearance for his national team but has only added one additional cap since, the player now is hopeful that regular first team football for a club the size of Juventus will boost his prospects of further international recognition.



Juve has agreed a 15 million euro transfer fee with Porto, excluding add-ons and the defender will now fly to Italy to discuss personal terms on Friday.

