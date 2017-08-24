PSG to sign goalkeeper Pepe Reina

Paris St Germain are on the verge of agreeing a move to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina from Napoli. The Spanish keeper is expected to play as second choice shot stopper at the French capital club.





The 34-year-old is expected to seal a move to his new club before the end of the week and will sign a lucrative three-year package with the Parisien side, Reina is expected to push first choice keeper Kevin Trapp for regular first team football at the club.



Reina will wrap up a deal to PSG that will see his new club pay 7.6 million euros for the player and the keeper himself will earn around 75,000 euros per week.



Reina joined Napoli in 2015 and prior to that played for 9 years at Anfield with Liverpool, before having a short stint with Bayern Munich in 2014-15. Reina was a member of Spain's successful squad that won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012, as well as the World Cup winning campaign of 2010.

