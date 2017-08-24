Dimitar Berbatov joins Kerala Blasters

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov has joined Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters for the upcoming season.





The 36-year-old was initially mulling over retirement from the game after having spent a full year without competitive football following his release from PAOK.



Berbatov, who is Bulgaria's all-time scorer with 48 goals in 79 games, will be managed by Rene Meulensteen, with whom he has previously worked at Manchester United and Fulham.



The South-Indian outfit have reached the final in two of the three editions of the Indian Super League, and they will also have the services of former Red Devil Wes Brown.



Prior to this season, the Indian Super League involved just eight teams, but this has been upped to 10 while extending the tournament from two-and-a-half to five months.



Kerala introduced Berbatov via Twitter in a statement which read: "Golden touch, turns like a dream & a deadly finish. The Bulgarian Hitman is set to take ISL by storm."



Berbatov enjoyed Premier League and Champions League success during his time at United, and this will gather a huge fan following wherever he plays in India.

