Arsene Wenger desperate for Oxlade-Chamberlain stay

Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger has admitted that he is eager to offer a contract extension to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , who remains a big part of his future plans.

The England international has stalled on a proposed deal beyond June 2018, and this could see him leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.



Talks between Oxlade-Chamberlain and the club's hierarchy are expected to take place before the transfer deadline, and Wenger is keen to prolong his wing-back's stay.



"I want Alex to stay at the club and be one of the big players for the future, one of the players the team has to be built around in the future," he told reporters h/t ESPN. "I want him to commit to the club."



Premier League rivals Chelsea are said to made a fresh bid worth £35m for the former Southampton graduate, but Wenger remains hopeful that the 24-year-old will commit his long-term future to the club.



Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the Gunners from Southampton back in the summer of 2011 and has since managed nearly 200 appearances across all competitions.



He has started as a regular in the wing-back position, but the urge to play in the central midfield role has held him from extending his contract.

