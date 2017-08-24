Premier League duo chasing Borussia Dortmund starlet

Both Everton and Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's out of favour talented attacking midfielder Emre Mor . The Turkish international had been approached by both clubs this summer, who were hopeful of being able to secure a loan deal for the hot prospect.





Emre Mor's former agent confirmed that both teams had made approaches for his then client: “We held talks with both Everton and Huddersfield. Two Bundesliga clubs were also interested. We came close to striking deals with Fiorentina and Inter.



“Emre wanted to go to Real Madrid or Barcelona however neither expressed an interest in him.”



The 20-year-old is very highly rated at Borussia Dortmund and is expected to eventually challenge for a place in the first team but club manager Peter Bosz is not yet ready to play Mor on a regular basis week in week out.



Borussia Dortmund informed Everton and Huddersfield that the player is not for sale and will not be allowed to leave Germany.

