Ashley Barnes a target for Newcastle United

Newcastle United have made a bid to sign Burnley's out-of-favour forward Ashley Barnes . The 27-year-old is wanted by Rafa Benitez , who has been frustrated on the transfer market this summer and hopes to bring in at least three new players before the transfer window closes.





Barnes, who joined Burnley in 2014 from Brighton and Hove Albion, has two years remaining on his existing deal and is currently second-choice striker at the Clarets. Barnes is hopeful that he will play regularly should a move to Newcastle United be completed.



The attacker, who has reportedly told Burnley boss Sean Dyche that he wants to leave the club for a move to Newcastle, is still highly rated at the club but the team are willing to let him leave to boost transfer funds in order to sign other defensive targets.



Newcastle have so far this summer brought in Christian Atsu, Florian Lejuene, Jacob Murphy, Joselu and Javier Manquillo, but Benitez still wishes to add fresh blood before August 31st.

