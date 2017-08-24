Arsenal boss speaks on Alexis Sanchez future

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that the Gunners could still persuade Alexis Sanchez to pen a fresh contract at the Emirates.

The Chile international has just 10 months left on his present deal, and this has intensified speculation over his future in recent weeks.



Manchester City, in particular, are said to be planning a club-record move for Sanchez, but Wenger has remained adamant that the attacker is not for sale.



Prior to the Liverpool game, Wenger has confirmed that Sanchez is back to full fitness, but he has yet to decide whether the Chilean will start from the off.



"Sanchez has worked hard to be back and available again. Alexis works very hard, he's very focused and gives absolutely everything. He loves so much to play," Wenger told reporters h/t ESPN.



"He looks ready, he has not played for long time so will have to decide what I do with him. We have to make that decision. We play on Sunday and he looks in good shape."



Meanwhile, the manager also opened up the possibility of committing Sanchez to a new contract although the focus remains on the team's performance for the moment.



"He is very focused, very happy and the fact he goes into the last year of his contract doesn't mean we cant extend it. At the moment we haven't, we just want to focus as a team and not look too much at the contracts of everybody," he added.



Arsenal have failed to win in their last four meetings with Liverpool at Anfield, and Wenger will be desperate to break the winless run in order to stay within grasp of the leaders in the early stages of the campaign.

