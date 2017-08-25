Arsenal's Joel Campbell not keen on loan exit

Costa Rican winger Joel Campbell has reportedly informed Arsenal that he is not keen on another loan move away from the Emirates. The 25-year-old joined the Gunners from Saprissa in the summer of 2011 and has since managed just 23 top-flight appearances for the north London club.

Campbell has spent temporary stints with the likes of Lorient, Real Betis, Olympiacos, Villarreal and Sporting Lisbon in recent seasons, and he is now back in north London where he is nursing his knee injury.



According to The Guardian, the Gunners are looking to loan out the attacker in what is the final year of his contract, but the Costa Rican is reluctant to pursue another loan move.



Earlier this summer, Campbell's representative Joachim Batica suggested his client would attract interest due to his top-level European experience, but his latest injury has hampered his chances.



Campbell suffered the nasty knee problem in the Gold Cup clash against Canada last month, and this is likely to keep him out of first-team action until the turn of the year.









