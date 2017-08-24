Jonny Evans to seal Manchester City move next week?

West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans could seal his proposed move to Manchester City before next week's transfer deadline.

The Northern Irishman emerged as a surprise target for the Citizens last week, and they have since failed with two bids worth £18m and £23m for the centre-back.



According to The Mirror, the Citizens could accept to the Baggies' asking price of £30m with Pep Guardiola eager to recruit a new centre-back to his ranks.



Baggies boss Tony Pulis is looking into deals for Tottenham Hotspur pair Vincent Janssen and Kevin Wimmer, and the departure of Evans could facilitate their arrivals.



Evans, who is currently recovering from a minor injury, was named as the Baggies captain earlier this summer following Darren Fletcher's move to Stoke City.



The 29-year-old has managed 65 outings across all competitions for West Bromwich Albion since arriving from Manchester United in 2015. He was the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal last summer, but they fell short of the Baggies' £25m valuation back then.

