Swansea City's Kyle Bartley sidelined for two months

Swansea City boss Paul Clement could enter the transfer market for a new centre-back after Kyle Bartley damaged his medial ligaments in the midweek EFL Cup clash.

The 26-year-old has been successful in forcing his way into Clement's plan following an impressive loan spell with Leeds United in the Championship last season.



Swansea clinched a convincing 4-1 win at MK Dons in the second round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night but the match ended in a sad not for Bartley after he landed awkwardly and hyperextended his knee.



According to Sky Sports News, the former Arsenal graduate will be out for at least six to eight weeks with a ligament injury, and this could potentially force Clement into the transfer market.



The Welsh outfit played with three centre-backs during last weekend's 4-0 thumping at the hands of Manchester United, and Bartley's injury sees them limited to just three first-team options in Alfie Mawson, Federico Fernandez and Mike van der Hoorn.

