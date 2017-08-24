Liverpool, Arsenal keeping tabs on Real Madrid winger

Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are planning potential bids for Real Madrid's Spanish attacker Lucas Vazquez .

The 26-year-old has been a regular in the Los Blancos setup under Zinedine Zidane, but he has still managed just 34 starts since his breakthrough in 2015.



According to Don Balon, Vasquez could be offered a route to the Premier League with both Arsenal and Liverpool prepared to offer him more game time.



It is added that Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp are firm admirers of the Spanish winger, who faces strong competition from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Isco and Marco Asensio for a spot out wide.



Vasquez has spent his entire career in the Spanish La Liga with a loan spell with Espanyol in the 2014/15 season, helping him become a part of Los Blancos' star-studded squad.



The attacker has notched eight goals in 87 outings across all competitions for Real Madrid. His current contract lasts until the summer of 2021.

