Dwight Gayle heading for Newcastle United exit?

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has decided to part ways with striker Dwight Gayle following his poor start to the Premier League season.





The 27-year-old notched 23 goals during the Magpies' Championship-winning campaign last term but has since failed to find the net on their top-flight return.



Gayle was left out of the matchday squad for last weekend's 3-0 win over West Ham United, and according to The Mail, Benitez is willing to listen to offers for the forward.



Summer signing Joselu from Stoke City opened his goalscoring account during last weekend's triumph, and the manager is hoping to offload Gayle in order to recoup additional funds.



Benitez is desperate to reinforce his forward department before the end of the month, and he has previously failed with an approach to sign Arsenal outcast Lucas Perez.



Gayle is the subject of interest from a host of Championship clubs, and they could be a potential tussle for his services before this week's transfer deadline.

