Paris Saint-Germain have finally reached an agreement to sign AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe . The Frenchman warmed the substitutes' bench last night as Monaco humbled Marseille by a 6-1 scoreline at Stade Louis II .

According to Sky Sports News, Les Parisiens will sign the France international on an initial loan with the obligation to buy for a staggering £166m at the end of the season.



The 18-year-old has yet to ink the transfer agreement, but there is not any player involved in contrary to previous reports where Lucas Moura was identified as a potential makeweight.



Despite pursuing Neymar for a world-record £198m deal from Barcelona this month.As a result of the temporary deal, the former French champions will satisfy the Financial Fair Play requirements despite pursuing Neymar on a world-record £198m deal from Barcelona this month.



Leonardo Jardim's side have made a 100 percent start to the new campaign and are just behind Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference. However, the latter have significantly bolstered their squad this summer, and they look in good position to regain the title unless Monaco surprise them again in the head-to-head.

