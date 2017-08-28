Man City plan to offer player plus cash for Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City are set to make a late raid to secure the services of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez . The 28-year-old is clearly unsettled at the Emirates, and his performance in the 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday was clearly not upto the mark.

According to The Star, the Citizens are weighing up a club-record offer worth £70m plus Jason Denayer in order to persuade the Gunners into a sale.



Arsene Wenger's side are reportedly on the cusp of sanctioning deals for the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Mathieu Debuchy and Kieran Gibbs, and they could potentially do with the services of Denayer, who has failed to make a competitive appearance at the Etihad.



The Gunners boss has constantly stressed that Sanchez won't be sold in the final year of his contract, but the Citizens offer could prove sufficient to do business for the Chile international.



Both Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were subbed at the half way mark of the Anfield defeat, and they may have played their final game in the Arsenal shirt.

