Eden Hazard's agent makes contact with Real Madrid supremo

The representative of Eden Hazard is reported to have made contact with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to discuss a potential move to the Bernabeu.





The Belgium international has only recently returned from his ankle injury, but he is expected to take part for his nation in the key World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar and Estonia.



Hazard has been linked in stages with a move to Real Madrid this summer, and his representative is said to have an enquiry to Perez over a suitable deal.



However, Perez has insisted that Zinedine Zidane is content with the squad as it, and there are no plans to bring in a new attacker this summer, Don Balon reports.



Monaco's Kylian Mbappe was initially linked with a club-record move to the Spanish capital, but it appears that he is heading to Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan.



The European champions are currently persisting with Borja Mayoral as backup for the centre-forward role following his impressive loan stint with Wolfsburg last term.

