Real Betis offered chance to sign Arsenal outcast

Real Betis have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere . The England international is deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

Wilshere, 25, spent the previous campaign on loan with Bournemouth, where he partially impressed before sustaining a leg fracture in April.



The midfielder has since featured for the Arsenal Under 23s where he was sent off with a straight red card against Derby County.



Arsene Wenger has refused to assure whether Wilshere would be staying at the club for the summer, and according to Estadio Deportivo, Real Betis have been offered the chance to sign the attacker.



The Gunners have previously turned down a lowly bid of around £6m plus add-ons from Sampdoria, and Wilshere is now said to be mulling over a switch to La Liga.



Wilshere has managed 159 outings across all competitions for Arsenal since making his first-team debut nearly nine years ago.



He was last picked by England for the European Championships last summer, and he faces a still task of reviving his national team prospects ahead of next year's World Cup.

