Diego Costa to join Las Palmas on loan?

Chelsea striker Diego Costa could reportedly join La Liga minnows Las Palmas on a short-term loan with Atletico Madrid still serving their transfer ban.

The Spain international has been AWOL from Blues training since the start of preseason after knowing that he has no future with the west London giants.



According to The Sun, the two-time Premier League winner could spend the rest of the year on loan at Las Palmas with Atleti restricted from registering players until January.



Vitolo has already completed a similar switch following his move from Sevilla earlier this summer, and it appears that Costa could be the next with Atleti close to finalising a deal for his services.



The 28-year-old striker has proved a huge influence during his three-year stay at Stamford Bridge, but his training ground bust-up with Antonio Conte in January has once and for all spoiled his relationship with the manager.



Costa is currently out of the reckoning for the Spain national side, and he could use his temporary stint in Gran Canaria to regain his form and fitness.

