Jonny Evans to reject Arsenal for Manchester City move

West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans is prepared to snub a late attempt from Arsenal to secure his signature this month.





The Northern Ireland international is understood to be eyeing a move to Manchester City, who are expected to come up with a renewed bid for his services.



According to The Mail, the 29-year-old is said to prefer a switch to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the Emirates, should a deal materialise in the transfer window.



The Citizens have already had two bids worth £18m and £23m knocked back by the Baggies, and they are planning a third offer which could potentially match the defender's £30m price tag.



Former Premier League champions Leicester City have also had a £21m offer rejected during this period but they have decided to look at options elsewhere.



Evans joined the West Midlands clubs from Manchester United back in the summer of 2015, and he has since notched 65 outings across all competitions under Tony Pulis.

