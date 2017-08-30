Sergio Aguero to consider winter Manchester City exit

Argentina international Sergio Aguero will reportedly assess his Manchester City future in the first half of the campaign before considering a potential move in January.





The 29-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Citizens over the past six seasons while becoming a favourite among the club's faithful.



Despite this, he is not entirely content with his stay at the Etihad with Pep Guardiola preferring Gabriel Jesus as the first-choice striker in the starting lineup.



According to The Times, the Argentine could evaluate his position in the New Year amid the club's ongoing pursuit of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.



Aguero is by no means a regular with the national side with the likes of Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi ahead of him in the pecking order, and his reduced playing time could hamper his chances of making next year's World Cup.



Arsenal are said to have proposed a potential swap for Aguero involving Sanchez, but the former Atletico man has no interest in joining the north London club.

