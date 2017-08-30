Raheem Sterling to stay put at Manchester City

Manchester City have dismissed the possibility of offering Raheem Sterling as a makeweight in the pursuit of Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez .

A recent report from the Express suggested that Sterling would prefer a return to London in a part-exchange deal involving Sanchez.



However, according to Sky Sports News, the Citizens will block any potential attempt for the former Liverpool man, and would prefer signing the Gunners forward in a straight cash deal.



The Mancunian giants have already seen a £50m bid rebuffed for Sanchez this week, but they are planning an improved offer in order to convince the Gunners to do business.



Sanchez's current deal expires at the end of the current campaign, but manager Arsene Wenger has repeatedly insisted that the player will be staying put at the Emirates.



Meanwhile, Sterling appears to have regained his old form for Manchester City in recent weeks after having bagged vital goals against Everton and Bournemouth to maintain his side's early momentum.

