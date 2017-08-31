Birmingham City to complete shock Wilshere move?

Championship strugglers Birmingham City have been linked with a surprise move for Arsenal's midfielder Jack Wilshere . The England international could be ready to take a step down as he looks to resurrect his career.





West Ham had an offer for the midfielder rejected a few hours ago and now Birmingham City could snap up the player - once tipped to be a future Arsenal captain - on a season-long loan deal.



Wilshere has only two years remaining on his Arsenal contract and so far has no intention of renewing his current deal at the Emirates Stadium.



The midfielder has instructed his agent to push through a temporary deal if no arrangement can be agreed with other Premier League clubs before the end of the transfer window today at 11pm.



Bournemouth have also been linked with a last minute transfer move for Jack Wilshere, with the midfielder open to a possible return with the Cherries, but would not be able to afford the fee Arsene Wenger is looking for to sell Wilshere.

