Kylian Mbappe close to signing PSG deal

Kylian Mbappe is on the cusp of agreeing on a deal with Paris St Germain that will see him leave Monaco for an astonishing 180 million euros, making him the second most expensive player ever. Monaco and PSG had discussed making the first year of the deal a loan package but have now decided to sign Mbappe immediately on a permanent basis.





In a deal that is almost definitely set to mean PSG will face Financial Fair Play restrictions in the coming seasons unless the French side are able to part with players prior to the end of the transfer window, Mbappe will put pen to paper on a six year deal in the French capital and will link up with the world's most expensive player, Neymar, at the front of a new look attack.



PSG, who slipped behind Monaco last season in the domestic league table as the Principality side - spearheaded by Mbappe in attack - won the Ligue 1 Championship, have been linked with a deal for Mbappe for most of the summer and will be delighted to have agreed on a deal for the French international striker.

