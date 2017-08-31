Swansea City seal move for Wilfried Bony

Ivory Coast international and Man City striker Wilfried Bony has made an emotional return to Swansea City, the club where he began his career in the Premier League. Bony arrives at the Swans having had a difficult loan spell with Swansea City last season.





Bony has made a permanent transfer to Swansea City for a fee of around £10 million, a significant reduction on the price that Manchester City paid for Bony three seasons ago.



The talented striker had a number of options, including from Italian side Hellas Verona, but instead opted to make the move to Wales where he had previously enjoyed a spell for two years.



Swansea City manager Paul Clement had been quick to make transfer moves, having sold Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton for £45 million two weeks ago.



Swansea are expected to follow up the signing of Bony with a move for Bayern Munich's midfielder Renato Sanches, who will move to the club on a season-long loan deal.

