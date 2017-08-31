News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Arsenal reject two bids from Leicester City for Calum Chambers
Arsenal have reportedly rebuffed two bids from Leicester City for young defender Calum Chambers.
According to BBC Sport, the Foxes have failed with two offers in the region of £20m for Chambers, who is said to have a future at the Emirates.
Gunners boss Arsene Wenger was earlier interested in selling the England international after he quoted a £27m fee to Crystal Palace. However, his stance has since changed with Gabriel having left Valencia in a £10m deal earlier this month.
Chambers is currently the fifth-choice centre-back behind the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding and Per Mertesacker, but he could also play backup to Hector Bellerin at right-back.
Arsenal have permitted the sales of Kieran Gibbs and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the last 24 hours, and Alexis Sanchez could be next in line to leave the club, provided they receive a suitable offer.
The FA Cup holders have already turned down a £50m bid from Manchester City, and they are said to want a part-exchange deal involving Raheem Sterling to sanction a move.
Arsenal news
Arsenal table Premier League transfer record bid for Lemar
Birmingham City to complete shock Wilshere move?
Crystal Palace news
Crystal Palace in for Man City flop Mangala
Crystal Palace to sign Liverpool defender?
Leicester City news
Arsenal reject two bids from Leicester City for Calum Chambers
Leicester City reject approach for Demerai Gray