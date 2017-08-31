Arsenal reject two bids from Leicester City for Calum Chambers

Arsenal have reportedly rebuffed two bids from Leicester City for young defender Calum Chambers .





According to BBC Sport, the Foxes have failed with two offers in the region of £20m for Chambers, who is said to have a future at the Emirates.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger was earlier interested in selling the England international after he quoted a £27m fee to Crystal Palace. However, his stance has since changed with Gabriel having left Valencia in a £10m deal earlier this month.



Chambers is currently the fifth-choice centre-back behind the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding and Per Mertesacker, but he could also play backup to Hector Bellerin at right-back.



Arsenal have permitted the sales of Kieran Gibbs and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the last 24 hours, and Alexis Sanchez could be next in line to leave the club, provided they receive a suitable offer.



The FA Cup holders have already turned down a £50m bid from Manchester City, and they are said to want a part-exchange deal involving Raheem Sterling to sanction a move.

