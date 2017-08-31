Arsenal don't want Sergio Aguero

Arsenal are reportedly not keen on signing Sergio Aguero in a potential exchange deal for contract rebel Alexis Sanchez .

A recent report from The Independent suggested that the Gunners could demand the services of Aguero in order to part ways with Sanchez.



However, according to The Mail, the north London club are not interested in a move for Argentina international as they already have plenty of attacking options.



The likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck can all feature in the centre-forward position, and the club are content with their current squad.



Arsenal have already turned down an opening £50m bid from Manchester City for Sanchez, but they could be prepared to do business, should the Citizens table an improved sum of around £70m.



Kieran Gibbs and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are the other players to have been cashed in the past 24 hours, but there does not appear to be a replacement for either with Arsene Wenger happy with the outlook of his team.

