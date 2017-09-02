Rafael Benitez open to West Ham move?

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez is reportedly open to the prospect of replacing Slaven Bilic at West Ham United.





The Spaniard is unhappy with the Magpies' transfer business over the summer, having recruited just six players in the window.



Despite this, the Magpies have made a decent start to the new campaign, having clinched their first points in the 3-0 triumph over West Ham United last weekend.



According to The Guardian, Benitez could make a surprise switch to the London Stadium, should Bilic fail to turn things around with the Hammers. Bilic's side have lost all three of their opening league games in demoralising fashion, and they are currently rockbottom of the table.



The Croatian is likely to be allowed a couple of games to turn things around, but the lack of improvement could see him sacked. Newcastle are currently by no means parting ways with the former Real Madrid coach, but the Hammers could have to pay a compensation fee of around £5m to convince the Magpies to release Benitez.

