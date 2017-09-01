Arsene Wenger insists Alexis Sanchez is fully committed to Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied suggestions that star forward Alexis Sanchez will consider an indefinite striker following his failure to join Manchester City on transfer deadline day.

The Chile international looked to be on the cusp of a reunion with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, but the move had to be cancelled on Thursday night after the Gunners missed out on his replacement, Thomas Lemar.



Sanchez and his representative are understood to be furious over how the north London club handled the situation after a bid of around £57m was accepted during the final hours of the transfer window.



Wenger has now clarified that the 28-year-old is 100 per cent committed to the FA Cup holders, and he will return to familiar surroundings following his international duties with Chile.



"It's very difficult for me to speak about what happened because what I want the player to do now is focus on his career, on his season and on Arsenal Football Club," he told beIN Sports. "Your interest is always to perform and he is 100 percent committed, I have no doubt about that."



The long-standing manager also confirmed that Lemar indeed turned down a club-record switch to the Emirates, and the club will have to respect the player's decision.

