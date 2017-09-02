Las Palmas land Chelsea striker on a permanent deal

Spanish side Las Palmas have secured the signing of former Chelsea striker Loic Remy on a two-year deal, a statement on the club's official website revealed.

The France international was released from his Blues' contract prior to his move to Gran Canaria last night.



Remy had featured for the Blues in their friendlies behind closed-doors while being ignored from the matchday squads for the first three Premier League games.



The Frenchman managed just 12 goals in 47 appearances for the west London giants while most of his playing time came from the substitutes' bench.



Former clubs Marseille and Newcastle United were also linked with the France international, but Las Palmas won his services with the assurance of a regular spot up front.



Chelsea have utilised the likes of Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi in the striking department this term, but Diego Costa could still have a role to play after he was surprisingly included in the Blues' 25-man Premier League squad.



Costa was determined to leave for Atletico Madrid this summer, but the Spanish club could not convince Chelsea into accepting a transfer package for his signature.

