Diego Costa named in Chelsea's Premier League squad

English champions Chelsea have made the surprise decision to include Diego Costa in their 25-man Premier League squad after his move to Atletico Madrid fell through.

The 28-year-old has spent the past couple of months in his native Brazil after falling out-of-favour with Antonio Conte, who split with the striker via a simple text message.



Costa had earlier cited that he would never return to the west London club, but Atleti's failure to finalise terms with the Blues will see him stay at Stamford Bridge until January at the least.



The Spanish club were not allowed to register the striker due to their ongoing transfer ban, and they will possibly seek to sign him on a cut-price deal when their restriction ends in the New Year.



According to ESPN, the Spain international has been included in the Premier League squad, and he could possibly make a return to first-team football, provided he proves his fitness.



However, reputed journalist Duncan Castles has revealed that Costa will play no part in the Blues' Champions League campaign as he wants to avoid to be cup-tied in the elite competition, where he could potentially feature for Atleti next year.



Costa has won two Premier League titles during his three-year spell with the Blues, and his playing time in the next few months could be critical to re-establishing himself with Spain, who gave a surprise recall to David Villa.

