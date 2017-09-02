Leicester City awaiting international clearance for Adrien Silva

Leicester City are still in the dark over whether they have secured a deal for Sporting midfielder Adrien Silva .





The Portugal international has agreed contractual terms with the East Midlands club after they finalised a £22m fee with Sporting.



The former Premier League champions had asked a two-hour extension from the 11 pm deadline following an agreement being struck with both the player and Sporting.



While all the formalities were completed in time, the Foxes are hoping that the correct paperwork was sent to FIFA in order to make the move official.



Silva has spent his entire career with the Lisbon giants, and his showing in recent years has made him a regular with the Euro 2016 holders.



The French-born midfielder missed Portugal's 5-1 win over the Faroe Islands on Thursday night as a result of the Foxes' interest in his signature.



Silva was also linked with a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur, but it appears that they were put off by Sporting's valuation for his services.

