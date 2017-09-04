Kevin Mirallas sad at missing out on Olympiacos return

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has revealed that he was eager to link up with former club Olympiacos only for the Toffees to block his proposed return to the Greek giants.





The Belgium international was surprisingly excluded from the Everton squad for the Chelsea game prior to the international break with manager Ronald Koeman insisting that the player had an issue with his attitude.



Olympiacos were keen on pursuing their former attacker before the close of the transfer window, but the Merseyside outfit were not keen on losing more players due to their European commitment this term.



Speaking on Belgian outfit DH, Mirallas admitted his disappointment at missing out on the move but was thankful to the supporters from his ex-club for the messages received on social media.



He said: "I really wanted to join Olympiacos. I'm really sad. Everton didn't want to let me go. I would like to thank all Olympiacos supporters for the many messages they sent me. And they must know that I love their club and, as I said before, one day I will come back to them."



Mirallas joined the Toffees from Olympiacos back in the summer of 2012, and he has since scored 38 goals in 177 appearances across all competitions for the club.

