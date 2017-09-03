Liverpool rebuff Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho sale claims

Liverpool have reportedly dismissed suggestions that they had placed a £183m price tag on the head of reported Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho .

The Brazil international was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona last month, but the transfer saga came to a temporary end on Friday night after the Spanish La Liga giants failed to negotiate a deal with the Reds.



Shortly after, Albert Soler, the director of professional sports at Barcelona, claimed that the Camp Nou outfit were put off by the Reds' valuation for Coutinho, which was at a staggering €200m (£183m).



However, according to Sky Sports News, the Reds remained firm in their not-for-sale stance on the attacker, and the direction was the same heading into the Spanish transfer deadline.



Coutinho has failed to make a single appearance for Liverpool due to a stress-related problem, and he was recently spotted in tears following Brazil's 2-0 triumph over Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier, in which he scored a sublime goal.

