Paul Merson feels Arsenal should have signed Danny Drinkwater

Arsenal legend-turned-pundit Paul Merson feels that his former club should have pursued the services of Danny Drinkwater during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners made an attempt to sign AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar on transfer deadline day, but their efforts came to no avail as the Frenchman decided to stay at Stade Louis II.



During the same period, rivals Chelsea sealed the services of Drinkwater from the Foxes on a five-year deal, and Merson has claimed that the Englishman would have been the ideal summer signing.



"The players look like they couldn't have cared less [at Anfield]. You get the sack when your players don't look fussed. But not at Arsenal. It's all too nice," Merson wrote in his column for The Star.



"Arsenal should have bid for Danny Drinkwater rather than let him go to Chelsea. At least he will fight for you. This lot just give up."



Arsene Wenger and his players will be expected to put in a strong performance after the international break following their 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool in the previous outing.



Jurgen Klopp's side could have easily doubled their tally last weekend, but Petr Cech saved the Gunners' blushes with a couple of spectacular saves.

