Arsene Wenger confirms Lemar bid with future move planned

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed that the club made a deadline-day offer for Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar . The long-standing manager will revisit a move for the attacker in the future after he turned down a switch to the Emirates last month.

Lemar, 21, had been identified as the perfect replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who was Manchester City-bound on transfer deadline day.



The Gunners had £92m (€100m) offer accepted by the Principality outfit, but their attempts to sign the Frenchman went in vain as Lemar opted to stay put at Stade Louis II.



As a result, Sanchez was forced to remain at the Emirates, although Wenger has recently claimed that the Chilean was not close to leaving the club.



Speaking on Telefoot, Wenger said: "€100m for Lemar? Yes all true, I wanted him. He decided to stay at Monaco. We will come back for him."



Meanwhile, Wenger also spoke of Kylian Mbappe's potential and believes that the teenager could be the 'next Pele', he added: "Mbappe could be (the next) Pele. There are no limits to how far he can go."



Arsenal had a relatively quiet transfer window following the early recruitment of Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette.



Despite this, the club look in good position to at least vie for a top four spot with both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil set to stay until January at least.



The Gunner pair have just 10 months left on their respective contracts, and it looks more likely that they will leave on a Bosman next summer.

