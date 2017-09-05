Eden Hazard rates rivals' chances of winning the Premier League

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has admitted that this year's Premier League could be the most exciting of all with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City set to challenge for the title.





The Belgium international has recently recovered from his ankle problem, and he took part in his nation's World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece.



In a report covered by The Mail, the attacker admits that there isn't a sole club which is the favourite for the English crown with the Blues likely to face stiff competition from their rivals.



“It's not just one team, I think all of the teams have got really good players: Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Man City and good managers as well. So we will see,” he told the Daily Mail.



“Yes, I think 10 years ago it was 1-2 teams that were really good but now we have 7-8 strong teams who have got top players and anyone can beat anyone."



The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City have all made unbeaten starts to the league campaign with the former holding a perfect record up top.



This is not the case with Blues' London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal who have endured indifferent starts to the new season.



While Spurs can't get over the curse of the Wembley, the Gunners simply failed to show up during their recent 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool.



Chelsea have made a decent start to the new campaign with six points from their opening three games, and Hazard insists the club could compete effectively in both the domestic and European competitions.

