Arsenal plan contract talks with top players

Arsenal will reportedly start contract negotiations with some of their top players in order to prevent them from entering the final year of their contracts.





The Gunners have had a hard time dealing with the situation of Gunners pair Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who have been reluctant to extend terms beyond next summer.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was another who was playing hardball over contractual discussions, and he was allowed to seal a move to Liverpool on transfer deadline day.



According to The Telegraph, the north London giants are determined to avoid a similar instance, and they will negotiate fresh terms with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Petr Cech, Danny Welbeck, Nacho Monreal and Theo Walcott.



The club's hierarchy are looking to open discussions with aforementioned prior to Christmas while they are still ambitious to keep hold of contract rebels Sanchez and Ozil.



The pair have already turned down offers worth £280,000-a-week, and the club are unlikely to better their wage package before the end of the campaign.

