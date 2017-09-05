Diego Costa omitted from Champions League squad

Spain international Diego Costa has been omitted from Chelsea's Champions League squad for the group stage. The 28-year-old has been AWOL from the Premier League champions in recent months with Antonio Conte not regarding him as a part of his squad.





The Blues take on Qarabag, AS Roma and Costa's ex-club Atletico Madrid on their Champions League return and Conte has decided to stick with Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi as his main players.



Costa was recently included in the Blues' Premier League squad following his failed move to Atleti before the Spanish transfer deadline, but it looks unlikely that he will play any part in their campaign.



The west London giants have a relatively thin squad with just 21 first-team players registered, and Conte appears to have added Costa, more as a formality than a need with the club urging him to return to Cobham.



Diego Simeone's side failed with a £40m bid for their former marksman this summer, but they are expected to come up with a new attempt in January - when their transfer embargo concludes.



Atleti have always been regulars in the latter stages of the Champions League, and this could be another reason behind Costa's exclusion as he would be cup-tied for the knockout phase, if he participates for Chelsea.

