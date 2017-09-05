AS Monaco played a part in Thomas Lemar stay

AS Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has confirmed that Thomas Lemar was eager to join one of Arsenal or Liverpool on transfer deadline day.

Arsene Wenger's side had tabled a British-record sum of £92m for the Frenchman after they knew of Liverpool's apparent interest in the attacker.



It was later suggested that Lemar did not want to join either club, but Vasilyev has brought a fresh twist to the story.



Monaco lost key players in Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko to the Premier League during the summer, but they managed to reach a mutual agreement with Lemar to keep him at Stade Louis II.



"It was not easy. Thomas wanted to go to Arsenal and to Liverpool, but we had discussions and we took a joint decision so that he could stay here," Vasilyev is quoted as saying by The Independent.



"He is a very important player for us. We could not have sold him, it would have affected the entire team and the individuals."



In a recent interview with Telefoot, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger admitted that the club had made a record offer for the winger while confirming that a fresh attempt will be made during the winter transfer window.



Lemar's decision had a direct influence on the future of Alexis Sanchez, who was denied his reunion with manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

