Jose Mourinho disappointed by midfielder's decision to leave on loan

Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho has admitted that he was 'a bit disappointed' with Andreas Pereira 's decision to return to the Spanish La Liga.

The Brazil Under-23 international joined Valencia on a season-long loan last Friday after he failed to earn any game time in the Premier League this season.



Pereira had enjoyed decent success in a loan stint with minnows Granada last term, and this urged him to move to the Mestalla after extending his United contract.



Speaking to reporters, Mourinho revealed that Pereira took a personal decision to join Los Che, although he would have preferred the youngster to remain at Old Trafford.



He added that he was disappointed by the player's action, but could bring him back in January with a recall clause placed in his contract.



"You have to be ready to fight for the position and I am disappointed he left. But it was his decision. I open the door, he has a long-term contract. We have the option to bring him back on January 1, so is not a drama but it is a decision which disappoints me a little bit," he is quoted as saying on the club's official website.



Pereira has four years left on his present deal at Manchester United with the option of a further 12 months, should he impress.





