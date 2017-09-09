Atletico Madrid drop huge Diego Costa hint

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has revealed that the club are hopeful of pursuing the services of Chelsea's Diego Costa when their transfer window reopens in January.





The Spanish giants have been under a FIFA-imposed transfer ban over the past year after being found guilty of breaking rules protecting under-age players.



In a report covered by The Sun, Cerezo admits that his side will return for Costa among others when their transfer embargo concludes in the New Year, he said: "We cannot sign anyone until January, hopefully by then Costa and many others will come."



Costa was strongly tipped to join Atleti before the close of the Spanish transfer window last week, but the deal could not go through due to the Blues' reluctance to lower their £50m asking price.



As a result, Costa still remains in the ranks of the west London club, but has recently been urged to return to Blues training in order to salvage his World Cup hopes with Spain.



Costa has been included in Chelsea's 25-man Premier League squad, although he will play no part in the Champions League group stage this season.

