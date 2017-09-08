Pep Guardiola admits Arsenal wanted Manchester City winger

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Arsenal had made an approach to sign Raheem Sterling as part of a part-exchange deal for Alexis Sanchez this summer.

Sanchez, 28, had been strongly rumoured to be seeking a fresh challenge, and it appeared that he would seal a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City on deadline day.



Eventually, the deal did not go through with Gunners reluctant to cash in on Sanchez without recruiting a suitable a replacement.



Speaking to reporters, Guardiola revealed that the north London club were interested in signing Sterling as part of a move for Sanchez, but he was in no mood to offload the England international.



He said h/t ESPN: "When we started to speak with Arsenal in the last days, they wanted to make a swap with Raz. They talked to me and I said 'no chance. zero chance. Not one per cent chance we will swap Raz because I trust a lot in him'."



Meanwhile, Guardiola is unsure how Sanchez's situation could pan out in January with the Chilean yet to extend his Gunners contract beyond next summer.



Sterling will play no part against former club Liverpool this weekend after he was sent off for over-celebrating after his match-winning goal at Bournemouth last month.

