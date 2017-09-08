Arsenal to rekindle Thomas Lemar interest

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly decided to lodge a fresh attempt to sign AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar in January.

The France international was linked with a switch to the Emirates throughout the summer, but the Gunners failed to lure him in the end after they agreed on a British record fee with AS Monaco.



According to The Star, the north London giants will renew their pursuit of Lemar at the turn of the year with Alexis Sanchez angling towards an exit.



Sanchez still has 10 months left on his existing deal, and it is suggested that the Gunners may not necessarily sell the Chilean to sign Lemar, unless he continues with his contract standoff.



Lemar had been keen on a move to Arsenal during the early parts of the transfer window, but he eventually had a change of thought following talks with Monaco, who had lost several key players earlier in the summer.



Tiemoue Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy all headed to the Premier League over the summer whilst Kylian Mbappe joined close rivals Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan deal.

