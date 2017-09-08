Liverpool attacker named Premier League Player of the Month for August

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has won the Premier League Player of the Month accolade for August following his sublime start to the 2017/18 season.

The 25-year-old, who was voted as the Reds Player of the Year last term, managed to score in each of his opening three games in the Premier League.



The Senegal international notched his first goal during the 3-3 draw against Watford in the league opener before bagging the winner in the 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace.



He, later on, got on the scoresheet in the 4-0 humiliation of Arsenal where he put in a standout performance alongside several other Reds players.



Mane fended off strong competition from United trio Phil Jones, Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and fellow teammate Mohamed Salah.



Despite his impressive showing in recent seasons, it is the first time Mane has picked up a Premier League Player of the Month award.



Mane is in line to feature for Jurgen Klopp's side when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

