Alexis Sanchez to join AS Monaco as part of Thomas Lemar deal?

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could offer Alexis Sanchez as a makeweight in a proposed deal to sign AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar .

The Gunners had a club-record £92m bid accepted for Lemar on transfer deadline day, but the Frenchman was not keen on leaving Monaco at such a short notice.



As a result, Sanchez, who was close to sealing a move to Manchester City, was forced to stay put at the Emirates beyond the summer transfer deadline.



According to The Sun, Wenger is still reluctant to sell Sanchez to a direct league rival, and will propose to offer him as part of a deal to sign Monaco's Lemar.



The Principality outfit were credited with an interest in Sanchez during the summer transfer window, but it is yet to be seen whether the Chilean would favour a move to the French champions.



Sanchez is likely to be available on a cut-price deal in the New Year, and this could rekindle interest from Pep Guardiola, who is still keen on a reunion at the Etihad.

