Lionel Messi wants Chelsea playmaker at Barcelona

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has urged the club's hierarchy to consider a move for Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard over Antoine Griezmann next summer.

The Belgium international is regarded as one of the Premier League's leading attackers having contributed significantly towards the Blues' recent top-flight success.



According to Don Balon, Messi would prefer linking up with Hazard next season, should there be a choice between Griezmann and the Belgian forward.



Hazard has previously hinted that he would prefer a move to La Liga with Barcelona's fierce rivals Real Madrid, although he has the ambition of winning the Champions League first with Antonio Conte's side.



Barcelona lost an influential player in Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in August, and they have since rotated their options on the left side of the attack with summer signing Ousmane Dembele suffering a hamstring injury.



Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho has also been strongly linked with a move to the Camp Nou, but the Reds remain adamant that the Brazil international is not for sale.

