Richarlison attracting Chinese Super League interest

Watford winger Richarlison is reportedly a transfer target for numerous Chinese Super League clubs following an impressive start to his Premier League career. The Brazil youth international has recently been associated with London giants Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Richarlison, 20, joined the Hornets from Fluminense for around £11m last summer, and he has since adjusted brilliantly to English football, contributing five goals and two assists in 12 league appearances,



As a result, several Chinese top-flight clubs are monitoring the attacker as they look to pursue up-and-coming talents who could help in the growth of the league.



Marco Silva's side are said to be reluctant to sell Richarlison in the near future, and it could take a substantial sum in order to prise him away in the New Year or next summer.



Aside from Chinese interest, north London duo Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are keeping a close watch on the young attacker, who has been tipped to earn a maiden call-up with Brazil in March 2018.

